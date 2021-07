Tampa Bay Lightning release 2021-22 regular-season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning has released its 2021-22 regular-season schedule.

The schedule features a full 82-game slate with the Bolts opening the season on Tuesday, Oct. 12, against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena and wrapping up the campaign on Friday, April 29 in Columbus.

Ticket information and game times will be announced at a later time.

BELOW IS THE REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE: