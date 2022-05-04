Lightning fans stock up on playoff apparel

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Lightning go for three straight Stanley Cups, fans can’t get enough of all the shirts, hats and team spirit that goes along with cheering on a champion.

Heads And Tails in South Tampa has been preparing for the playoffs all season, making sure there are plenty of jerseys in stock, but they also like to add something new, like camouflage Lightning pants.

“We’ve had two years of practice so you figure third time is a charm,” said co-owner Adam Snyder.

Snyder said he’s always picking up new ideas and trends from fans about what they want to wear when it comes to playoff hockey.

“They like the longer sleeves, even though we live in Florida, hockey is a cold-weather sport,” said Snyder.

Snyder wants his customers to have as many choices as possible, whether they are going to the game or watching from home.

“We’ve got stuff coming in daily, I think we have an order coming in right now,” said Snyder as he ran to greet the delivery driver.

He said going from the regular season to the playoffs there is a greater sense of urgency among fans, look great, cheer great.

“We definitely get the customers who are like, ‘hey I can’t wear the same thing I wore to the last game,’ so they are always looking for something new so it keeps us on our toes,” said Snyder.

For Jovanna Macaluso, the start of the playoffs is sort of like Christmas morning, it’s the best time to tell the Bolts believer in your life that you care.

“Julia is my niece and she is like the number one Lighting fan, she watches every single game,” said Macaluso.