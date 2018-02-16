Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn signing autographs to support local domestic violence shelter

Sean O'Reilly
7:22 AM, Feb 16, 2018

TAMPA, FL: Braydon Coburn of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during Game Two of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 6, 2015 in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Carlson/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Lightning fans can meet defenseman Braydon Coburn on Friday and help out a local domestic violence shelter.

Coburn will sign autographs from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Florida Blue Center located at 201 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

Fans are asked to bring supplies to donate to The Spring of Tampa Bay.  

Items needed include:

  • Size 5 & 6 diapers
  • Face wash
  • Body wash
  • Ethnic hair products
  • Lotion
  • Women's pajamas & robes (sizes M, L, 2X & 3X)
  • Flip flops (all sizes)
  • Adult socks
  • Reusable bags

In addition to meeting Coburn, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. fans can meet the Lightning Girls and ThunderBug, receive free Lightning gear and enter to win tickets to an upcoming home game.

The Spring of Tampa Bay is one of Florida's largest certified domestic violence centers and is the first DV agency in the country to have an accredited on-site school for resident children.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence, call the Statewide DV hotline at (800) 500-1119 to connect with experts at the DV center located nearest you. For more domestic violence resources, visit www.abcactionnews.com/dv.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top