Lightning clinch playoff berth for 5th straight season

Tampa Bay Lightning
Posted at 10:02 PM, Apr 14, 2022
The Tampa Bay Lightning have clinched a spot in the playoffs for the fifth season in a row thanks to a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The win Thursday was part of an impressive comeback win after Tampa Bay fell behind 3-2 in the second period.

Tampa Bay is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 98 points with just 8 games left to play as they continue their road for a three-peat as Stanley Cup Champions.

Thursday's game marked the first game in the Bolts' longest homestand of the year. They play the Winnipeg Jets Saturday at AMALIE Arena.

