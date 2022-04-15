Lightning clinch playoff berth for 5th straight season

The Tampa Bay Lightning have clinched a spot in the playoffs for the fifth season in a row thanks to a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The win Thursday was part of an impressive comeback win after Tampa Bay fell behind 3-2 in the second period.

Tampa Bay is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 98 points with just 8 games left to play as they continue their road for a three-peat as Stanley Cup Champions.

Thursday's game marked the first game in the Bolts' longest homestand of the year. They play the Winnipeg Jets Saturday at AMALIE Arena.