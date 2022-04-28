'Lend us your luck': Tampa Bay Lightning want to borrow your lucky charms

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to bring a little extra luck with them as they enter the playoffs and try to earn a third consecutive Stanley Cup.

The team put out a "Call to Charms" asking fans to drop off their lucky charms this Saturday, April 30.

The charms will travel with the team throughout the playoffs and be returned at the season's end.

Items must be dropped off at Amalie Arena.