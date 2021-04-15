How you and 5 guests can spend the night at AMALIE Arena with the Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning are creating an experience unlike any other for one lucky Bolts fan with “Room & Boards”, which will transform a luxury loft at AMALIE Arena into an unforgettable “bookable” experience complete with a special guest, the most famous trophy in sports.

The lucky guest will be moving in for the night on Saturday, April 24 with proceeds benefiting the Lightning Foundation.

Tampa Bay Lightning Empty Amalie Arena bowl in Hockey setup on April 1, 2021. (Tampa Bay Lightning/Scott Audette)

That fan and five guests will get a once-in-a-lifetime experience that includes a five-course chef pairing dinner, a private champagne happy hour, the opportunity to skate on the ice, a behind the scenes tour of the facility, watching a movie on LightningVision and more, all with the most recognizable trophy in sports.

They’ll also get to mingle with Bolts mascot ThunderBug, set off the famous Tesla Coils, sound the goal horn, ride the ice resurfacing machine, get an up close look at the arena’s pipe organ and have their very own living space inside AMALIE Arena that is completely furnished by Kane’s Furniture.

Any Tampa Bay resident can book the experience HERE beginning on Monday, April 19 at noon EST.

Proceeds from Room & Boards will benefit crisis intervention and mental health services provided by the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and other initiatives through the Lightning Foundation.

To see more photos of the arrangements or to get more information, click here.