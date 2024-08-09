Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets to go on sale Aug. 16

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced single game tickets for all 2024-2025 season home games will go on sale to the public starting Friday, Aug. 16.

Tickets for games at Amalie Arena will begin pre-sale for Bolt for Life members on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Lightning Priority Access Club and FLEX Plan members pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Lightning Insider pre-sale will begin on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The Bolts play their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12, against the Carolina Hurricanes. On Monday, Oct. 28, the Lightning take on the Nashville Predators and face their former long-time captain, Steven Stamkos, as he returns to Amalie Arena.

To view the Lightning's full 2025-2025 season schedule, clickhere.