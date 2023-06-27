Tampa Bay Lightning release 2023-24 regular season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the team’s 2023-24 regular season schedule on Tuesday, with an opening game on October 10 at Amalie Arena.

In total, the Bolts will play six of their first nine games at home, including the home opener against the Nashville Predators.

The Bolts will take on each team in their division four times, with the exceptions of the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, which they will play three times. They will play the Metropolitan Division three times each and against each Western Conference opponent twice (once home and once away).

The Lightning will play an even split of 41 home and road games, with a pair of five-game homestands, their longest of the season, on Oct. 19-30 and Feb. 29-March 14. The schedule also features two season-long, five-game road trips on Dec. 7-16 and March 16-24.

Tampa Bay will play nine back-to-backs, including the only one with both games at Amalie Arena on Dec. 30 against the New York Rangers and Dec. 31 against the Montreal Canadiens. All other back-to-backs will have both games on the road, except for Dec. 6 in Tampa against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dec. 7 at Nashville.

The Bolts’ busiest month will come in November, with six games at home and a season-high nine away from Tampa. They will play their most home games the following month, with seven in Tampa.

To view the full schedule, click here.