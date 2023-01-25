Stamkos celebrates with Bolts nation and other hockey legends

TAMPA, Fla. — It's better late than never when you're talking about celebrating a career milestone. Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos scored his 500th career goal last Wednesday in Vancouver, but it was worth the wait to have a formal ceremony Tuesday night at Amalie Arena.

The pregame program consisted of a tribute video, the presentation of a golden stick from team owner Jeff Vinik, and Stamkos sharing the spotlight with his family and friends.

"It’s one of those moments where you allow yourself to sit back a little bit and enjoy the video and some of the fresh-face goals. And the teammates who made those plays. It was pretty special," Stamkos said after Tampa Bay's 4-2 win over Minnesota.

Included in the tribute video were messages from Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. They are the only other active players with at least 500 career goals.

"Obviously, a ton of respect for those guys. Those guys are legends in our game," Stamkos, 32, said. "To be one of the three active guys with those two guys is pretty surreal. Appreciate the videos from them."

In typical Stamkos fashion, the Lightning captain tallied the game-winner against the Wild on his big night. But Bolts head coach Jon Cooper isn't surprised.

"What does he have now? Like 503 or 504 goals? 505?" Cooper chuckled. "But you need your big boys to show up. Stammer has that type of timing. On the night he gets honored he gets the game-winning goal. It’s Stammer-style. It was awesome."

Tampa Bay (30-15-1, 61 points) host the Boston Bruins (38-5-4, 80 points) on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 P.M.