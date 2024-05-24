Ryan McDonagh returns to Tampa Bay

TAMPA — This week, the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenseman Ryan McDonagh and the Edmonton Oilers’ fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Tampa Bay’s second-round selection in 2025 and its seventh-round pick in 2024.

McDonagh, 34, played in 74 games with the Predators last season, recording three goals and 32 points to rank second among Nashville defensemen. McDonagh led the Predators with a plus-19 rating and ranked second among all Nashville skaters in blocked shots (139) and average time on ice (21:47) in 2023-24. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound blueliner averaged over five blocked shots per 60 minutes (5.17) for the 12th time in his career.

"That core group is a special group," McDonagh said via Zoom call when asked about what it's like to re-join the Lightning. "To be back with them, it’s hard not to make you believe again that something special can be done once more."

McDonagh waived his no-trade clause to make the reunion possible. He says he'll keep filling a role as a leader by going about his business the way he always has.

"For me, it’s just trying to give your best to improve each and every day and do what you can for your teammates and never take a moment off out there."

Two years ago, ABC Action News sports reporter Kevin Lewis asked Lightning head coach Jon Cooper what makes McDonagh such a special addition to the team's roster.

"He’s a gamer. Just because of how he plays all around the ice at the big moments, Mac, he’s a stabilizer," said during the Bolts' 2022 playoff series against the New York Rangers. "When stuff's going south, McDonagh stabilizes it. And he rights the ship. Just an outstanding, outstanding player."

One of the first calls Ryan made after hearing about the trade was to Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. True to form, Stamkos was in the middle of an offseason workout.

"He’s just getting off the ice with [Nikita Kucherov]," McDonagh chuckled. "What is it, like May 24th today or whatever? How can you not be excited to join a group of guys like that that are working on their game here?"

Stamkos is set to hit free agency on July 1st. McDonagh didn't hesitate when he was asked how important it is to have the captain stay in a Tampa Bay jersey.

"He’s such a competitor, such a gamer. Great motivator and a great leader by example. A vocal leader, too," Ryan added. "I can’t say enough great things about him and the importance of bringing him back. And hopefully, they can find a way to make that happen."

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, McDonagh has played 14 seasons in the NHL between the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay and Nashville. He has appeared in 928 NHL games, recording 76 goals and 389 points with a plus-246 rating. McDonagh was a Stanley Cup Champion with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021 and tallied one goal and 13 points during those playoff runs.

McDonagh is a former first-round draft pick (12th overall) of the Montreal Canadiens.

