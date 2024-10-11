Lightning to open the season on the road, with Tampa Bay on their minds

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2024-'25 regular season tonight with a road game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The destruction caused by Hurricane Milton has dominated the headlines, and the Bolts are well aware of the real-life struggle going on in the Tampa Bay area.

"That’s our home. And it’s going to be drastically different than when we left," head coach Jon Cooper said bluntly after Thursday's practice.

The Lightning has always been at the forefront of community outreach and generosity, and Cooper said the current situation will be no different.

"That’s one of the great things about- since I’ve been there- for the past decade is how [Lightning owner Jeff Vinik] has kinda set the bar for how we all do things," Cooper explained. "It’s still a little fresh in everything that’s gone on. Trust me, this group they’re a willing, philanthropic group. And whatever we can do to help in the time we have, we’ll definitely be there."

Parts of North Carolina are still reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Even though they'll be beating each other up tonight, both teams know there's a big-picture aspect to being able to play a hockey game.

"From our organization and how Carolina does things, we’ll be there for everybody as much as we can," Cooper added. "To be able to come to a hockey game and get away for a couple of hours. Hopefully, it’ll be a good thing."

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman is entering his first season as team captain. He said the team does feel pressure to play at a high level and give the Tampa Bay region something to cheer for.

"We owe it to us, and we owe it to everyone that we put our best foot forward," the 33-year-old said. "We want to do our fans proud, and we want to do the people of Tampa proud."

Puck drop tonight is set for 7 P.M. from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.

The Lightning were supposed to play their home opener Saturday night against Carolina, but that game has been postponed. Tampa Bay's next game is scheduled for Tuesday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks.