Lightning superfan Thomas Schooley starts inclusive 'Thunder Bolts' fan club

TAMPA, Fla. — In 2017, Seminole's Thomas Schooley started a Facebook fan page for his beloved Tampa Bay Lightning.

He called this free club "Thunder Bolts."

He had sincere intent and humble expectations.

"There were so many families that weren't able to afford games or come to games, I wanted to find other ways for them to associate with the Bolts," said Schooley, whose day gig is GM at a local Dunkin' Donuts.

Basically, he wanted everyone to be a part of the Lightning celebration.

Six years later, the Thunder Bolts fan contingent is a local phenomenon: online and in person, at watch parties and charity events, at home games and away games.

Strangers are now friends; friends are now inseparable.

"When you pull on the Lightning bolt, everyone becomes family, even if it's just for one game," said Schooley, who also hosts a Lightning podcast.

"Thunder Bolts" has close to 9,000 members now, many of whom have helped raise $15,000 for player's charities, including most recently left winger Nick Paul's "Points by Paul" mental health initiative.

They also support their own. When Schooley's mother Betty died during the 2020 Stanley Cup finals, the Thunder Bolts rallied around their leader. They even bought him a hockey sweater with Betty's name on it.

To join the "Thunder Bolts," and find out where their latest watch party is, click here.