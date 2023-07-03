Lightning second-round pick Ethan Gauthier participates in development Camp

BRANDON, Fla. — Ethan Gauthier is getting his first real experience in professional hockey at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s annual Development Camp at the TGH Ice Plex.

The 18-year-old already knows what it’s going to take to make it at the NHL level.

“My dad went through it himself, and we went through it with my cousin as well,” Gauthier said. “I’m the third one in the family was definitely pretty special.”

With the pick the Lightning acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the Ross Colton trade, the Bolts picked Gauthier in the second round (37th overall) from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

“It was hard to realize. It is what you dream of your whole childhood,” he said. “I have been dreaming of this moment my whole life. Just being able to wear a jersey like this is unreal.”

During development camp, he is teaming up with Isaac Howard, Tampa Bay’s first-round draft pick in 2022.

“He’s great out there, obviously,” Howard said of Gauthier. “He’s a great guy. I just got to know him recently. He’s pretty funny, a good guy. On the ice, he looks really good.”

“Out of the camp here, we just want to get to know him,” Stacy Roest, Lightning’s director of player development, added. “He’s very competitive, quick, good shot, smart player, and quick fast skater.”

Gauthier will likely play one more season in QMJHL before he’s ready to turn pro. Then he will focus on working his way back to Tampa Bay.

“I know they won a couple of Stanley Cups in the past years,” he said. “They can build championship teams, have good teams. Obviously, a lot of Quebec guys went through here as well. I don’t want to take anything for granted, but when my opportunity comes in the next few years, I will make sure to be ready for that.”