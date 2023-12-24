Lightning overcome Capitals in shootout 2-1 for third straight win

WASHINGTON — Victor Hedman scored the shootout winner and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Lightning have now won three straight games to gain traction in the Atlantic Division race. Though Washington's three-game winning streak came to an end, the Capitals secured a point for the fourth straight game to remain in Wild Card position going into the holiday break.

Tampa Bay got off to a quick start following a miscue behind the Capitals net, as Luke Glendening deflected a point shot from Hedman past Charlie Lindgren to make it 1-0 at 7:29 of the first period. With the assist, Hedman extended his point streak to four games.

Washington tied the game in a similar fashion to open the second period, as Nick Jensen's shot from long range went off Anthony Mantha and made it past Andrei Vasilevskiy. It marked Mantha's 10th goal of this season and his fifth in eight games. He also has points in seven of his last nine outings overall. It took Mantha 59 games to hit double digits in goals last season.

The Capitals appeared to get another goal minutes later, courtesy of Jensen, but it was called back after a coach's challenge for offside. Saturday marked the fourth straight game that Washington required extra time.

Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots in regulation and went 2-for-3 in the shootout to help Tampa escape with two points.

Lindgren had 19 saves in the loss.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers on Wednesday in each team's first game following the Christmas break.

Capitals: Visit the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers on Wednesday.