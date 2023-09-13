Lightning open Prospect Camp, prepare for tournament play

TAMPA, Fla. — Some of the best players in the Lightning organization are working out at the team training facility before heading to the Southeast Rookie Showcase in Estero this weekend. 12 Tampa Bay draft picks and 14 other free agents and invitees will practice at the TGH Ice Plex before playing in the four-team Showcase.

This week marks the end of a very busy summer for 18-year-old Ethan Gauthier. The Lightning picked him in the second round of this year's draft.

"Went to Toronto for a week with a skating coach. Had the combine, [NHL Draft]. A lot going on. Going on vacation with my family," the right winger said after Wednesday's practice. The highlight is definitely the draft. Something I’ve been waiting for my whole life. Pretty happy to be here."

This is a mix-and-match group of players from around the globe, so they don't have much time to get used to each other's styles. But chemistry hasn't been a problem in the early going.

"Usually, the first day’s a little rough. Gotta dial back in the passing and the pace of play," said defenseman Roman Schmidt. "You can work as hard as you want in the summer, but you can’t replicate that pace where everyone’s really competing and it’s full-on contact. But I thought we looked really good out here today. We were pretty crisp for the first day. So I’m feeling pretty confident in our group."

Schmidt, the Bolts' third-round pick in 2021, said it'd never be a bad week when it's game week.

"It’s nice just to know we’re playing a game this week. I’m very excited, and I think the group is excited," he said with a grin. "I think it’s gonna go well for us."

"Just learn. Being around NHLers, guys that play for the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well. I don't have any expectations. I'm here to learn and try to do my best," Gauthier added. "Give a good first impression to the organization. Obviously, just keep working on details and be ready for my season."

The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase will be held at Hertz Arena in Estero, FL, from September 15-18.

Tampa Bay’s roster features 12 players drafted by the team, including a trio of second-round selections in forwards Jack Finley (2020 No. 57 overall), Gage Goncalves (2020 No. 62 overall), and Ethan Gauthier (2023 No. 37 overall). Joining Gauthier from the Lightning’s 2023 draft class is center Ethan Hay, a seventh-round pick (No. 211 overall) out of Kitchener, Ontario. Recent free agent signings Waltteri Merela, a forward from Ylojarvi, Finland, and Emil Lilleberg, a defenseman out of Sarpsborg, Norway, will also be in attendance. The full Lightning roster for the upcoming Prospect Camp and 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase can be found in the attached document.

The Southeast Rookie Showcase features prospects from the Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Nashville Predators. All four teams will play each other once over the four-day Showcase, beginning with Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at 4 p.m. (ET) and Carolina vs. Florida at 7 p.m. (ET) on Friday, September 15. Admission to all games is free and open to the public, and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com

2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15

4 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

7 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Saturday, Sept. 16

3 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

6 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators



Sunday, Sept. 17

Practice Day

Monday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

1 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

