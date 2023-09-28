Watch Now
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy out 8-10 weeks

Tampa Bay star underwent successful back surgery
Andrei Vasilevskiy will miss two months after undergoing lower-back surgery.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Sep 28, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy underwent a successful microdiscectomy this morning to address a lumbar disc herniation, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Vasilevskiy is expected to miss approximately the first two months of the regular season.

The 29-year-old said he was dealing with injuries for the majority of the 2022-23 season. He mentioned that he didn't feel fully healthy starting at about game number 35 of last year.

"The Big Cat" went 34-22-4 last season, and he finished with a 91.5% save percentage.

The Lightning open the regular season Tuesday, Oct. 10, when they host the Nashville Predators.

