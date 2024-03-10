Flyers coach John Tortorella tossed early in 7-0 loss to Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — Defenseman Darren Raddysh had five assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Philadelphia 7-0 on Saturday night in a game that saw irate Flyers coach John Tortorella reluctantly leave the bench after he was ejected in the first period.

On a night that honored the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached, he lasted just 10:49 into the game before receiving a bench minor and game misconduct after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0.

Tortorella repeatedly told referees Wes McCauley and Brandon Schrader that he wouldn't leave the bench but relented after a couple of minutes.

"Well, I think he was just trying to make a point that we felt like we might not been getting our fair shake," said Philadelphia associate coach Brad Shaw, who took over for Tortorella. “But you know, it’s an emotional game at times, and we all get elevated blood pressure.”

Victor Hedman scored twice and added an assist for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season and 34th overall. He is 14-4-0 with four shutouts against the Flyers.

Nicholas Paul, Conor Sheary, Brayden Point, Anthony Duclair, and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, who are 2-4-1 in their last seven home games. Raddysh became the first Lightning defenseman to have three assists in the first period.

“A lot of things went our way.” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said.

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos became the first Tampa Bay player with 300 multi-point games with two assists.

Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Felix Sandstrom.

"It’s one game," Flyers center Sean Couturier said. “Especially at this time of the year, you lose 3-2 or 7-0, you lose two points in the standings. You just got to think about the next game and get those points back.”

Coming off a 6-3 loss to Calgary Thursday night that Cooper said was probably their worst game this season, Hedman, Paul, Sheary and Point all scored in the opening 10:49 of the first. Tampa Bay's top-ranked power play got goals from Paul and Point during the first-period surge against the Flyers' league-leading penalty-killing unit and finished 3 of 4.

“A good boost for the power play as well,” Cooper said.

Duclair, acquired in a trade Friday from San Jose, had a second-period goal and an assist in the first.

Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula didn’t play due to illness. Philadelphia played with five defensemen and 13 forwards.

Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak appeared to hurt his right leg in the second period and left the game.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.

Lightning: Complete a five-game homestand Thursday night against the New York Rangers.