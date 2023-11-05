Brayden Point has 3 goals and an assist as Lightning beat Senators 6-4

OTTAWA, Ontario — Brayden Point had three goals and an assist to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Saturday night.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and four assists, Victor Hedman and Michael Eyssimont also scored, and Jonas Johansson stopped 22 shots. The Lightning improved to 5-3-3.

Brady Tkachuk scored twice, and Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson added goals for Ottawa. The Senators are 1-5-0 in their last six and 4-6-0 overall.

Ottawa scored three times in the second period to take a 4-1 lead.

Thirty-two seconds into the period, Point came down the wing and beat Joonas Korpisalo high. Four minutes later, Eyssimont battled his way through Jake Sanderson and Travis Hamonic and got a shot off to beat Korpisalo, who was then pulled after allowing three goals on 19 shots.

Tampa Bay struck again late in the period when Anton Forsberg, who allowed three goals on 19 shots, lost sight of the puck, and Point was able to get it across the goal line.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Toronto on Monday night.

Senators: At Toronto on Wednesday night.

