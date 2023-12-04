7 adoptable dogs will be at Thunder Alley ahead of Hedman's 1000th game

TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman will play his 1,000th game on Monday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars in a rematch.

In honor of Hedman, the Lightning Foundation said seven adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be at Thunder Alley ahead of the game.

The Foundation said it's to honor Hedman's continued dedication to supporting the shelter.

Lightning Foundation

The Lightning take on the Stars again after a match on Saturday that the Stars won 8-1. Hedman scored for the Lightning.

Puck drop is at Amalie Arena at 7 p.m.