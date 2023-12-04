Watch Now
7 adoptable dogs will be at Thunder Alley ahead of Hedman's 1000th game

The Lightning Foundation hopes to find homes for all dogs as part of Victor Hedman's dedication to supporting the Humane Society of Tampa Bay
Lightning Sabres Hockey
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Lightning Sabres Hockey
Posted at 8:23 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 09:07:04-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman will play his 1,000th game on Monday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars in a rematch.

In honor of Hedman, the Lightning Foundation said seven adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be at Thunder Alley ahead of the game.

The Foundation said it's to honor Hedman's continued dedication to supporting the shelter.

Dogs Thunder Alley.png

The Lightning take on the Stars again after a match on Saturday that the Stars won 8-1. Hedman scored for the Lightning.

Puck drop is at Amalie Arena at 7 p.m.

