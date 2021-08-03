Watch
Hillsman resigns as Syracuse women’s hoops coach amid bullying probe

Nick Lisi/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman yells to his players in the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Syracuse, N.Y. Hillsman resigned Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, as the women's basketball coach at Syracuse, whose team is under review by a law firm over his alleged threats and bullying of players. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)
Posted at 8:35 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 20:35:05-04

Syracuse's women's basketball coach, Quentin Hillsman, has resigned amid allegations he mistreated players.

In a statement, athletic director John Wildhack said Hillsman, and he agreed "that parting ways is in the best interest of the university, the program, and our student-athletes."

Wildhack added that an interim coach would be named "in the coming days."

The program is currently under review by an external law firm.

"That review is ongoing, and the Department of Athletics will address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review," Wildhack said in the statement.

According to the Associated Press, 12 players entered the transfer portal after the season ended.

The AP reported that in June, former staff and players accused Hillsman of threatening them, bullying them, and having unwanted physical contact.

