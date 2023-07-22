Heroic Tampa Bay Rays fan presented with Lifesaver Award and surprise proposal

TAMPA, Fla. — Jane Morales, who saved a Rays fan's life with CPR in June, was presented with the Lifesaver Award before the game tonight.

Brad, the man whose life she saved, made a surprise appearance on the field during the award ceremony.

The emotional reunion brought Morales to tears as they shared a heartfelt hug.

Among the crowd's cheers during the 4th inning, the Rays told Morales they would interview her. However, the spotlight turned to Morales's boyfriend, Ken Frey, who took the opportunity to get down on one knee and propose.

Morales said yes.

This incredible chain of events doesn't stop there, as the Tampa Bay Rays won against the Baltimore Orioles 3-0.