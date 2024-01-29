Hernando County Hawks return with high expectations in second season

HUDSON, Fla. — Coming into their second season, the Hernando County Hawks are ranked number one in the Elite American Football League AA Division.

The EAFL is the largest amateur football league in the country.

The Hawks roster is made up of players who strap on their helmets and pads for the love of the game.

“During the day, I am a pipe layer,” defensive back Darian Maternowski said.

“Right now, I do masonry work. I do that Monday through Friday,” wide receiver Dante Young added.

Full-time blue-collar jobs by day, fun contact hits that turn them black and blue by night.

“I never miss a practice,” defensive lineman Keyshawn Gaddy said. “I try to be there every chance I get. It’s fun, competitive. I just like the whole nature of football.”

The Hawks are one of 54 teams divided into two divisions in the EAFL. They practice every Thursday and play games on Saturday.

“My calendar cycles around it,” Maternowski said. “My week is set. It’s not Sunday-Saturday. It’s Thursday to Thursday. I can’t wait for every Thursday. It’s the best part of the week.”

The league can also give exposure to some talented local players in hopes of advancing their football careers either in an arena or in European professional leagues.

“I definitely have bigger goals to play professionally, whether that is overseas or a professional league somewhere else,” Young said.

“From this league, especially an organization like ours, working hard, talking to other organizations like arena ball, pro ball, USFL, XFL, which is now the UFL, and even other showcase games that go on,” Maternowski said.

Hernando County opens the season in the EAFL Bowl Bash against the Central Florida Colts on Feb. 2 in Orlando.