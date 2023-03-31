Golesh turns to his former coach to help run his program

TAMPA, Fla. — "He’s like part principal, part teacher, part friend, part psychiatrist, part accountability buddy."

USF head football coach Alex Golesh has many titles for his Director of Player Development. The other one is "coach."

Golesh hired his former Scioto (Dublin, Ohio) High School coach Jeff Jones to help direct his players with life off the field.

It's a story that's 23 years in the making, and when Jones got the call from Golesh to join his staff, he couldn't say no.

"It tells me what’s on his heart with regard to what I perceive our relationship is," Jones said. "There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for that young man and his family. He knows how to treat people and support people. He’s woven that into all that we’re doing here."

Jones spent three decades as a coach, teacher and principal, so he knows exactly how to deal with young men trying to navigate school, football and life in general.

"I spend time talking to them about their academics. About life in general. About problem-solving. About this, that and the other thing," Jones explained. "And it’s joy when these guys come in this office."

"He’s who I lean to when I don’t want to talk about football. Maybe just be Mike for a second," said Clearwater native and USF offensive lineman Mike Lofton. "He asks how my family’s doing. He’s a good resource to go to when you want to unwind, when you want to relax."

Jones said Golesh had only one request when it came to dealing with his USF players.

"Coach, I just want you to give these players the same experience you gave me."

"He’s a guy that gave more of himself than he took from the game, from his players," Golesh added.

"That’s what we’re supposed to do as educators," Jones continued. "We’re supposed to pour into kids. We’re supposed to give them the confidence to do stuff."

The off-the-field stuff is just as important as what happens between the lines.

"It’s just awesome to see what he’s doing," Jones said with a smile. "Because it feels like everybody along the way has poured into him. And now he’s willing to do that for others."

USF has six practices left before the annual spring game on April 14.