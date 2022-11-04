Goalie Breno helps carry Rowdies to conference final

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay Rowdies will play in the USL Championship eastern conference final for the third consecutive season. One of the biggest reasons why is the performance of goalkeeper Phil Breno.

In the conference semifinal, Breno came up with a huge penalty kick save against Memphis in extra time to preserve a scoreless tie. Moments later, Rowdies midfielder Leo Fernandes scored on a penalty kick of his own to seal a win for Tampa Bay.

"When you talk about roller coaster of emotions, I think anyone that watched that game… that should be the definition in the dictionary," Rowdies head coach Neill Collins said about the end of his team's last game.

Breno tried to avoid the roller coaster before he saved the Rowdies' season.

"It’s funny mom asked me- ‘My heart was pounding. How was yours?’ There was a lot going through my mind," Breno said after practice. "Mainly, I was just focused on who’s taking the kick. I tried not to get up in all the drama that was going on. I wasn’t trying to get my mind psyched out in that way."

The 26-year-old had a simple formula for the biggest save of his career.

"Just kinda committed to one direction, and that was it."

Breno's the third goalie used by Tampa Bay this season after C.J. Cochran suffered a season-ending leg injury and Raiko Arozarena struggled with his consistency. Collins said Breno's ability to shine in big moments is a product of him doing all of the little things the right way.

"Consistency, in terms of just doing the simple things well. The [penalty kick save] is something that’s like a bonus," Collins added. "It’s really more his general play that’s what’s gotten us- as a team- that platform to build on. So really pleased with that."

Breno had a brief stint with the Charleston Battery in the USL Championship. He also played for Forward Madison of USL League One- a division below where the Rowdies and Battery play. Six months ago, Phil said he had doubts about whether professional soccer was the right career choice. He said joining the Rowdies re-lit his competitive fire.

"I just feel happy. I got a solid mental reset down here, and I think definitely got a re-boost… a little shot of soccer in me, and I’m loving it again," Breno added. "Focus on this week. If it turns into next week, it turns into next week. And that’s really what I’m focused on. I’m not focused on anything else."

The Rowdies face Louisville City FC for the right to play in the USL Championship final against the winner of Colorado Springs and San Antonio. Kickoff in Louisville is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay has beaten Louisville in each of the last two eastern conference finals. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 USL Championship title game between the Rowdies and Phoenix. Tampa Bay lost the 2021 final 3-1 against Orange County SC.