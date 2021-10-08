Game 2 Ray Vs Red Sox

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, left, congratulates starting pitcher Shane Baz after he retired the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays players greet Jordan Luplow (25) as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz follows through on an RBI single during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz hits an RBI single in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox and drives in Randy Arozarena during Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Jordan Luplow runs to first base after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Jordan Luplow runs to first base after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier makes a diving catch in the third inning off a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe bats against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Collin McHugh throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the third inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena loses his grip on the bat as he swings at a Boston Red Sox pitch during the second inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Arozarena struck out on the at-bat. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Matt Wisler throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez (28) is greeted at home plate by Rafael Devers, center, after Martinez hit a three-run home run during the fifth inning, as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, right, looks down during Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo celebrates after J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next