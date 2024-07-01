Gallery: A look back at Steve Stamkos' career with the Tampa Bay Lightning

Share Facebook

First overall draft pick Steven Stamkos puts on his Jersey from Tampa Bay Lightning at the NHL hockey draft in Ottawa on Friday, June 20, 2008. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Fred Chartrand) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with the bench after scoring a second-period goal against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) pauses on the bench after his shift when he scored his 50th goal of the season against the Florida Panthers during the second period of a hockey game Saturday, April 10, 2010 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos warms up for Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning centers Steven Stamkos (91) and Anthony Cirelli (71) fight with New York Rangers defensemen Erik Gustafsson (56) and Zac Jones (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Associated Press

2008 Tampa Bay Lightning first round draft pick Steven Stamkos during a news conference Thursday June 26, 2008 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) battles for a loose puck with New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) and defenseman Mike Reilly (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) fires a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning players Mattias Ohlund (5) of Sweden, Steven Stamkos (91) and Vincent Lecavalier (4) celebrate Ryan Malone's (12) goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal Saturday, Nov. 7, 2009. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Graham Hughes) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Matt Dumba (24) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 5 of the first-round of an NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Associated Press

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos moves the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. Stamkos is still on course to become a free agent even after the Lightning cleared significant salary cap space with trades made at the NHL draft. General manager Julien BriseBois and agent Don Meehan independently confirmed their stances have not changed with respect to Stamkos signing a new contract with the club before free agency opens Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Associated Press

