Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FILE - United States' Stephen Curry (4) reacts after a three-point basket against France in the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) AP Photos

FILE - New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu holds up the championship trophy after the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File) AP Photos

FILE - Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks on during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) AP Photos

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) of Japan, celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) AP Photos

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. after Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) AP Photos

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) hurdles over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File) AP Photos

FILE - Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) catches a 52-yard touchdown pass in the end zone as time expires to give the Commanders an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) AP Photos

FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) AP Photos

FILE -0 Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal at the medal ceremony during the women's artistic gymnastics individual vault finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) AP Photos

FILE - United States' Coco Gauff kisses the trophy after defeating China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/File) AP Photos

FILE - Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Matt Dumba (24) during the second period of Game 2 of the first-round of an NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) AP Photos

FILE - Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad raises the NHL hockey Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) AP Photos

FILE 0- United States' Alex Sedrick reacts after scoring the winning try during the women's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between the United States and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) AP Photos

FILE - Georgia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili celebrates with fans after a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File) AP Photos

FILE - Cole Hocker, of the United States, top, celebrates after setting a new Olympic record winning the men's 1,500-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) AP Photos

FILE - Noah Lyles, of the United States, in lane seven, wins the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) AP Photos

FILE - Sha'carri Richardson, of the U.S., crosses the finish line to win the women's 4 x 100 meters relay final at the Summer Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) AP Photos

FILE - Cole Hocker, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 1500-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) AP Photos

FILE - Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) AP Photos

FILE - Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) AP Photos

Prev 1 / Ad Next