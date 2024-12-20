Watch Now
Sports

'Front-row seats to something amazing': In 2024, the sports world, again, had unforgettable moments

'Front-row seats to something amazing': In 2024, the sports world, again, had unforgettable moments

Patrick Mahomes threw a walk-off pass to win the Super Bowl. Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to win a World Series game. Stephen Curry said “nuit, nuit” to win an Olympic basketball title in Paris, Noah Lyles won 100-meter gold by about the smallest margin possible, and Sabrina Ionescu won a WNBA Finals game with a 30-foot heave. Sports is a collection of moments. This year, many moments were — once again — spectacular.

YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - United States' Stephen Curry (4) reacts after a three-point basket against France in the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu holds up the championship trophy after the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks on during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)Photo by: AP Photos Shohei Ohtani FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) of Japan, celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. after Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) hurdles over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) catches a 52-yard touchdown pass in the end zone as time expires to give the Commanders an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE -0 Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal at the medal ceremony during the women's artistic gymnastics individual vault finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - United States' Coco Gauff kisses the trophy after defeating China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/File)Photo by: AP Photos Matt Dumba, Sergei Bobrovsky FILE - Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Matt Dumba (24) during the second period of Game 2 of the first-round of an NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)Photo by: AP Photos Aaron Ekblad FILE - Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad raises the NHL hockey Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)Photo by: AP Photos Alex Sedrick FILE 0- United States' Alex Sedrick reacts after scoring the winning try during the women's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between the United States and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Georgia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili celebrates with fans after a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Cole Hocker, of the United States, top, celebrates after setting a new Olympic record winning the men's 1,500-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Noah Lyles, of the United States, in lane seven, wins the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Sha'carri Richardson, of the U.S., crosses the finish line to win the women's 4 x 100 meters relay final at the Summer Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Cole Hocker, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 1500-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)Photo by: AP Photos YE Top Sports Moments 2024 FILE - Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)Photo by: AP Photos

'Front-row seats to something amazing': In 2024, the sports world, again, had unforgettable moments

close-gallery
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • Shohei Ohtani
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • Matt Dumba, Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Aaron Ekblad
  • Alex Sedrick
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024
  • YE Top Sports Moments 2024

Share

FILE - United States' Stephen Curry (4) reacts after a three-point basket against France in the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)AP Photos
FILE - New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu holds up the championship trophy after the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)AP Photos
FILE - Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks on during a news conference announcing the AP NCAA Women's Coach and Player of the Year Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)AP Photos
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) of Japan, celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)AP Photos
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. after Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)AP Photos
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) hurdles over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)AP Photos
FILE - Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) catches a 52-yard touchdown pass in the end zone as time expires to give the Commanders an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)AP Photos
FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)AP Photos
FILE -0 Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal at the medal ceremony during the women's artistic gymnastics individual vault finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)AP Photos
FILE - United States' Coco Gauff kisses the trophy after defeating China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/File)AP Photos
FILE - Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Matt Dumba (24) during the second period of Game 2 of the first-round of an NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)AP Photos
FILE - Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad raises the NHL hockey Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)AP Photos
FILE 0- United States' Alex Sedrick reacts after scoring the winning try during the women's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between the United States and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)AP Photos
FILE - Georgia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili celebrates with fans after a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)AP Photos
FILE - Cole Hocker, of the United States, top, celebrates after setting a new Olympic record winning the men's 1,500-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)AP Photos
FILE - Noah Lyles, of the United States, in lane seven, wins the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)AP Photos
FILE - Sha'carri Richardson, of the U.S., crosses the finish line to win the women's 4 x 100 meters relay final at the Summer Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)AP Photos
FILE - Cole Hocker, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 1500-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)AP Photos
FILE - Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)AP Photos
FILE - Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)AP Photos
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next