Freshman steps into bigger role for USF women's basketball

TAMPA, Fla. — Vittoria Blasigh may only be a freshman, but the University of South Florida guard has all the skills to be one of the best to ever wear a Bulls uniform.

“I think the sky is the limit for her,” USF forward Romi Levy said. “She has so much room to grow, which is so fun.”

Blasigh has blossomed into a go-to scorer for USF — averaging a team-leading 15 points per game.

“I like to do is score from the three-point line, especially the step back,” Blasigh said. I like the midrange, I like the one-on-one. I’m working on that because people know that I am a shooter, so they try to take me out of the game.”

“The step-back three for sure,” Levy added. “I love watching her do it. I love seeing it. It’s definitely really hard to guard.”

USF (11-9, 3-4) lost two players to the WNBA draft last season and lost Sammie Puisis, their top scorer, to a season-ending injury.

Now, Blasigh has become the focal point of their offense.

“My role is to score, defend, try to bring positive vibes, and make the team play well and win as many games as possible,” she said.

She makes it look easy on the court, but it wasn’t always that way. She comes to Tampa from her hometown of Udine, a city in northeastern Italy.

“I’m not going to lie. The beginning was hard,” she said. “I had to get used to all the practice, all the weights, the language, new teammates. But the coaches help me a lot. Now I really like it.”

“For her, to be able to take all the stress and especially coming from overseas, it’s really impressive,” Levy added.

South Florida will host East Carolina on Sunday at 12 p.m.