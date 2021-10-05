Free shuttle services provided to watch the Rays play Thursday and Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Attention Rays fans! The city is providing free shuttle services for fans to watch the team play this Thursday and Friday, October 7-8.

Busses, mini busses and trolleys will be providing the free service. Trolleys are equipped with a wheelchair lift.

The shuttle starts two-and-a-half hours before the beginning of the game and ends an hour after the game is over. The service will be approximately every five minutes.

The stops are:



2nd St. S. between Central Ave. and 1st Ave. S.

16th St. just south of 3rd Ave. S.



DTSP BaseballShuttle2021 PS by ABC Action News on Scribd

Attendees should plan to include extra time for travel and parking. Overflow parking with free shuttle is located downtown at the Sundial and South Core garages with pickup/drop off at the SE corner of Central Ave. and 2nd St.

