Former USF women's standout helps lead men's program

TAMPA — The USF men’s basketball program is putting together one of the best seasons in school history. The Bulls have won 13 straight games and 19 of their last 20, propelling them to the #25 spot in the latest AP poll.

It’s their first ranking in team history. At 21-5, USF is well within striking distance of the program record of 24 wins set in 2019.

First-year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim wants to rewrite the history of the program, and he’s doing it with the help of one of the best coaching minds he knows. Abdur-Rahim hired Joi Williams as his chief of staff when he got to campus. Williams was a standout for the USF women’s team from 1984-’88. She’s been a head coach at UCF and Murray State, and she’s been an assistant everywhere, from USA Basketball to the WNBA.

Despite their friendship, there seems to be a bit of a friendly power struggle on the sideline.



"Coach [Amir Abdur-Rahim] likes to say I’m the boss, but he’s really the boss,” Williams joked.

"No. She’s the boss,” Abdur-Rahim responded when asked who's in charge of the program. "She’s the boss.”

One thing that’s not up for debate- Abdur-Rahim said Williams is the right person for the job.

"Her swagger is unmatched,” he said before Thursday’s practice. "She just has a way of saying things at times. The matter-of-fact thing is, 'This is what we need to do.' Or if it’s the 'Hey, you’re doing a good job. Relax.' It’s really cool. Her swagger gives us swagger.”

“I just love the game of basketball,” Williams said. "So, really just fortunate to be able to see these guys every day and watch the growth of our program. And also, just watching Amir in his leadership role has just been a blessing to me. “

Williams and Abdur-Rahim met in 2007 when she was the head coach of the women’s team, and he was an assistant on the men’s staff. They joked about working together down the road, and it’s become a reality. Joi says she wants to blaze a trail for other young women who want to pursue a career in basketball- even if it’s on the men’s side.

"My thing is really give back to the game that’s meant so much to me. I just want to hopefully be an example, a role model,” she explained. It’s been a lot of fun for me. And not a lot’s different. It’s basketball. Obviously, there are a few differences, but I’m enjoying these guys. And I think there’s a big future in it for other women."

The former USF four-year starter took a risk by joining a coaching staff charged with a complete rebuild, but more than 30 years of hoops experience told her that she was making the right choice.

"Being here with [coach Abdur-Rahim], it’s really familiar ground and some familiar territory. A lot of people aren’t built for it. He certainly is,” she added. "Like I said, I’m happy to serve and support him in that journey.”

The journey continues Saturday when the Bulls can clinch the outright AAC regular season championship with a win at Charlotte. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 P.M. on ESPN+.

