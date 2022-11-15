Former USF defensive back KJ Sails keeps pro football dream alive

BRANDON, Fla. — Former USF standout KJ Sails was shocked when he went undrafted following the 2020 season. The East Bay High School grad went to training camp with the L.A. Chargers and had a tryout with the New England Patriots, but there just weren't enough roster spots available.

"I’d be lying to you if I said it wasn’t tough," Sails said after a training session in Brandon. "It’s not about if you’re talented or not. It’s about the numbers side of it. Some people get caught in the numbers side. Unfortunately for me, that was my case."

Sails had opportunities in broadcasting and coaching, but he wants to give football another shot. He wants to teach his five-year-old son, King, never to quit chasing his dreams.

"I didn’t want to give up on myself," Sails said. "And I wanted to show [King], most importantly, if you have something that you want to go for, or any goals that you have, go for it and do it."

Sails, 25, got a call from the XFL in August telling him that he's part of their draft pool. The eight-team league is spearheaded by entertainment superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and fitness guru Dany Garcia. The 2020 version of the XFL didn't last an entire season, but it looks like the rebooted version has actual staying power.

"They definitely had a plan when they did this. It wasn’t just a one-time thing, 'Let’s throw this out there.' Sails said with regard to the league's new business model. "They definitely thought about what they wanted to do, and they definitely did it correctly."

Whether it's football or fatherhood, Sails said he just wants to keep an even-keeled approach.

"I don’t let things affect me anymore. Whatever it is, it’s gonna be. You can never get too high. You can never get too low. With God, anything is possible. So if it’s in God’s plan, that’s what it’ll be."

The XFL Draft takes place Wednesday and Thursday. The teams in the league include the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, and the Vegas Vipers. The season is scheduled to kick off on February 18, 2023.