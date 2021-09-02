Watch
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Keith McCants dead at 53

Sheriff's office says it appears to be a drug overdose
Wendi Lane
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 16:02:36-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Keith McCants was found dead Thursday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they went to his home in St. Pete and found the 53-year-old dead. They said it appears to be a drug overdose.

Back in March, McCants said he was making a comeback with the help of a St. Pete Mayoral Candidate Robert Blackmon.

The sheriff's office said an investigation into the death is ongoing.

