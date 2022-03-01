Former Sickles High QB Chris Oladokun hopes 6-year college career leads to NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Sickles High School quarterback Chris Oladokun is hoping that his six-year college career can lead him to an NFL career.

“That chip on my shoulder has been there since I was in little league,” Oladokun told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger.

Oladokun is ready to prove his doubters wrong.

“(Little League) coach telling me that I will never be a high school quarterback and in college. Now, I’m training to be an NFL quarterback,” he said. “I’d probably love to see what he’s thinking now.”

His lifelong dream to play in the NFL has never come easy.

“Six years in college is a long time,” Oladokun said. “I could’ve got my Doctorate at this point.”

He played in college at three different schools: the University of South Florida (2017-18), Samford University (2019-00), and South Dakota State (2021).

“I had never seen South Dakota, didn’t know where South Dakota was on a map — literally couldn’t locate it."

A leap of faith in his final year of college eligibility could pay off big time. He finally got the chance to be the full-time starter and finished the season with 3,164 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

He could very well be a draft-day steal.

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t think I was the best quarterback in the class,” Oladokun said. "It’s the confidence that I’ve always had. Whether I was the backup or the starter I always felt I was the best in the country. That’s how I feel about the draft, too.”

Now, he trains six days a week — fieldwork in the morning and strength training in the afternoon.

“A lot of people thought I would have been done a couple of years ago when things didn’t go my way,” he said. “I just fought through adversity everywhere I went. I think that says a lot about me. I never gave up. I always believed in myself.”

A belief that started in little league.

“It’s so surreal. I remember begging my dad to go out in the front yard when I was little and just throw the ball around.”

Oladokun will work out in front of NFL scouts at his Pro Day at South Dakota State on March 23. The NFL Draft begins on April 28.