Former Ray Leads Tarpon Springs baseball

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — In the last 20 seasons of Tarpon Springs High School baseball, the Spongers have enjoyed only two winning seasons.

“My freshman year, we were around 10-16, the sophomore year 8-18, and last year I think we were 6-21,” Drew Dalena, a Tarpon Springs outfielder and pitcher, said. “It’s been getting worse over the years.”

That’s where Seth McClung comes in, hired as the school’s new baseball coach. McClung brings a wealth of experience as a former Major League Baseball pitcher.

“I think I am just fat Coach Seth to them,” McClung told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “I don’t think they know much of my professional background other than I played.”

He was drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1999 and played for six teams during his big-league career.

“Honestly, people talk about the Major League aspect that I bring; it’s more minor league aspect, really,” McClung said. “That minor league development early on with Tampa was something that really opened my eyes to some of the things that I could do. A lot of that is what we do here.”

During the summer break, McClung is leading practice for his club team.

“He knows a lot about pitching,” Dalena said. “Within one bullpen, he helped me out and a lot of the other guys out. I think we should have a pretty good pitching staff this year.”

“The number one job for a catcher is to always provide for that pitcher,” catcher George Tzorbatzoglou said. “Him being a pitcher, he’s giving me a ton of advice on how to make the pitcher comfortable on the mound.”

McClung coached at Keswick Christian School (St. Petersburg) in 2015 and has been coaching travel ball teams before landing at Tarpon Springs.

“With Coach, I see a little spark in him. He wants to win. That’s his main goal,” pitcher Colton Richey added.

McClung played for the Rays from 2003-06 and for Milwaukee from 2007-09.