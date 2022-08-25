Former NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin retires after 4 seasons

NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who was the first one-handed football player to be drafted in the modern era, has announced that he is hanging it up.

Griffin, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 in the fifth round, announced his retirement in a story for The Players' Tribune, ESPN reported.

"Football was always Plan B," Griffin said, USA Today reported. "Plan A was to go to college, get an education and do something that would make a positive impact in the world. "The time has come for me to retire from professional football. It’s time for me to execute my Plan A."

The Seahawks congratulated Griffin on his retirement Wednesday.

"A true inspiration on the field. A better person off of it. Your story will be remembered for generations," the team said.

A true inspiration on the field. A better person off of it. Your story will be remembered for generations. Congrats on your retirement, @Shaquemgriffin. pic.twitter.com/xBbdUJP9pW — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 24, 2022

The news outlets reported that the 27-year-old had his left hand amputated when he was 4 due to amniotic band sequence, USA Today reported.

The news outlets reported that when the Seahawks drafted the University of Central Florida player, Griffin was reunited with his twin brother Shaquill.

The Seahawks waived him two years ago, according to ESPN.

USA Today reported Griffin joined the Miami Dolphins last July but didn't make the 53-man roster.

Now retired, Griffin plans to help others through the league's Legends Community, the league said.