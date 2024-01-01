Former Buc Beau Allen cheers on his Wisconsin Badgers in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — LSU beat Wisconsin 35-31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, a result that a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is not too happy about.

Beau Allen had a seven-year NFL career that included two seasons with the Bucs in 2018 and 2019. He now makes his full-time home in Tampa.

When he learned that his alma mater would play in a bowl game in his backyard, he would not miss a chance to watch his Wisconsin Badgers.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Tampa with my time with the Bucs,” Allen said from the sidelines. “I’m super excited to have the Badgers out here. I have to support the guys. I ran into a bunch of old teammates from my college days. It’s been awesome so far.”

Allen’s career is highlighted by winning a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. He even served as an honorary captain on Sunday for the Eagles-Cardinals game. It’s been a holiday full of football, just how he likes it.

“This is actually my second Badgers game (this season),” Allen said. “I was back in Madison at Camp Randall for a Badgers overtime win over Nebraska. I usually go back to one or two games a year. College football has a very different flavor than the NFL. It’s fun to keep up with. I have a lot of friends and people from Wisconsin that are on staff. It’s fun to keep up with college teammates.”

Wisconsin fans love keeping up with Allen.

“Beau Allen was an animal,” Wisconsin fan Craig Most said. “He was a sheer animal. That’s going back to when I was starting to like the Badgers. Beau Allen is the man. It is cool that he came back to watch a bowl game. I think there should be more alumni here that come back for these bowl games. Bowl games are the way to go."