Foote, Bucs defense look for strong response in Week 10

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers inside linebackers coach and passing game defensive coordinator Larry Foote played 13 seasons in the NFL, from 2002-'14. Whether he was a rookie or veteran, the former linebacker said he knows exactly what it feels like to give up big plays on defense.

"Back in those days, it was a little more brutal because all the veterans were on the sideline saying, ‘Get Foote out of the game’ right in front of me – not behind my back. Right in front of me. It was rough," Foote recalled. "You’ve got to respond. Even when I was a vet, I had bad games and gave up key plays. They kick a field goal, and we’re walking to the locker room, but that’s the NFL."

The Buccaneers defense allowed a rookie-record 470 passing yards to Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud in last week's 39-37 loss to the Texans. Foote said the key to a bounce-back performance is having coaches and players push each other while keeping a positive attitude.

"I’d like to think of myself as a manly man, but when I’ve been in those situations, I need somebody to pick me up," Foote added. "That’s a tough game. This league will humble you. The main thing is you’ve got to respond."

Bucs linebacker Devin White says all 11 defensive players are responsible for doing the little things right in order to avoid mistakes.

"Just gotta be more mentally focused," White said after practice. "Each one of us, we all gotta take accountability for it because we play together. When you see somebody down, you gotta pick your brother up, and we gotta keep pushing."

The Bucs are only 1-3 at home this season, but getting back to Raymond James Stadium might be one of the ingredients for getting their season back on track.

"Yeah, absolutely. We know the fans always come out and support us and get loud for us. It’s going to be huge," said left tackle Tristan Wirfs. "It’s going to be a big ballgame. Hopefully, this heat stays, too, and hopefully, they don’t really like that, either."

Tampa Bay (3-5) hosts Tennessee (3-5) Sunday at 1 P.M.