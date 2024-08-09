Trask, Bucs ready to kick off preseason opener

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their preseason schedule Saturday night when they play the Bengals in Cincinnati. This week, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles explained the line-up for his team's first game.

"Most of the starters will not play," Bowles said after Thursday's practice. "Based off who’s nicked up or not, you may see two or three of them in there for a series or two, but most of them won’t play."

Bowles did say all the rookies, including first-round pick Graham Barton, will play. He said it's important for young players to get as much game experience as possible.

"Over the next three weeks, they’re going to get plenty of time to show what they can do," Bowles added. "Playing under the lights is important. Anybody can play in practice, but you’ve got to show you can play under the lights."

Kyle Trask will start at quarterback. He's been a backup since the Bucs took him in the second round of the 2021 draft. He said his approach to the game is the same.

"We play football, so you have to be ready at all times," he explained. "I just keep preparing like I’ve always been preparing, but at the same time, still supporting those around me and doing everything I can to contribute with the role that I currently have."

Trask admitted that his role weighs on his preparation, but he said his approach to that role ultimately leads to success.

"You have to realize how to handle your business, and you also have to take mental breaks, too," Trask added. "Football can take a toll on you if you let it, but if you do it the right way and you are able to, I think, take care of your business a little more efficiently while also having those breaks to let your mind relax too."

Kickoff from Cincinnati is set for tomorrow night at 7 p.m.