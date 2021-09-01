Watch
Tampa Bay Bucs to hold drive-through kickoff event at Raymond James Stadium next week

Posted at 6:56 PM, Sep 01, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are holding a drive-through kickoff event and fans have a chance to win some free Bucs swag.

Fans can come and show support Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the south parking lots at Raymond James Stadium (Lots 5, 6, 8, 9).

The free Bucs swag includes a 'Raise the Flags' car magnet, Buccaneers flag and a washable spray paint Bucs decal on your window. Free swag will be given out while supplies last.

The event will be held from 5:30 - 10 a.m. Fans will need to enter Lot 9 from Dale Mabry Highway or enter Lot 8 from Himes Avenue.

