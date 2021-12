TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing running back Le’Veon Bell, according to reports.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Bucs will be signing RB Le’Veon Bell pending a physical.

The Bucs are currently 10-4 on the season following a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.