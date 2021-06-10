Tampa Bay Bucs preseason schedule released, with 2 out of 3 games at home

The NFL has released its preseason schedule, shortened by one game as part of the agreement to add an extra regular-season game.

Of the three games, the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get to play two of them at home.

The preseason starts on August 14 for the Bucs when they host the Cincinnati Bengals, a Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. From there the Bucs are home against the Tennessee Titans at 7:30 p.m. on August 21, before wrapping up the preseason in Houston against the Texans on August 28 at 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay won't see any of those teams in the regular season.

The games that count kick off on September 9 when the Buccaneers face the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the season.

The Bucs were able to bring back every single starter from last year's Super Bowl winning team.