Tampa Bay Bucs players to skip voluntary off-season workouts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said they are going to skip voluntary off-season workouts.
Posted at 10:12 PM, Apr 13, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said they are going to skip voluntary off-season workouts.

The Bucs along with the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks released a statement through the NFL Players Association.

The statement read in part, in light of the pandemic they are taking a stand.

The league switched to virtual off-season last year and the player's association had been hoping for something similar this year.

The Bucs said in 2020, they held each other accountable to do the work it took to win a Super Bowl, and they plan to do that again.

