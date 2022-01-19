Tampa Bay Bucs holding drive-through playoff event at Raymond James Stadium this Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be holding a drive-through playoff event for fans to get some free Bucs swag on Friday, Jan. 21.

Fans can raise their flags at the south parking lots at Raymond James Stadium (Lots 5, 6, 8, 9) from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., according to the team.

Only one swag bag will be provided per vehicle while supplies last.

"After you grab your swag, swing by Hooters (5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) to get ready for the playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, the Buccaneers Street Team and Captain Fear! There will be games, giveaways and a chance to win a pair of Rams vs. Bucs playoff tickets every hour!"