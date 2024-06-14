Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrap minicamp, look forward to downtime

TAMPA — Veteran linebacker Lavonte David was undecided about returning to the Bucs after their season-ending playoff loss to Detroit. David led the Bucs in tackles (134) and tackles for loss (17) last season, so he knew there was much more in the tank.

"I just let my body calm down from a long season and was just seeing how I feel and seeing where I was at, mentally," David said after Thursday's practice.

He continued, "Honestly, it didn’t take long. I definitely knew I still loved the game of football, I still wanted to play, and I still feel like I’m playing at a high level. Us, being competitors, also played a part in it. I’m definitely looking forward to another great season."

David, 34, is entering his 13th NFL season. The Bucs former second-round pick says he still gets a lot of value from showing up to minicamp.

"Being in this defense, anything can pop up. Coach [Bowles] likes to tweak stuff around and stuff like that," he added. "So I’m just trying to get in and get a feel for that and get into training camp rolling."

WFTS Quarterback Baker Mayfield looks forward to taking some time off before next month's training camp.

The Bucs have about five weeks before training camp begins at the end of July. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking forward to taking a little break from on-field work before the long haul of the season begins.

"Take a little bit of time off, get away from it a little bit, and obviously make sure you’re still in shape but enjoying your time off," Mayfield explained. "It is a long grind. The biggest thing for anybody coming down here for training camp is how hot it is, so coming back, getting re-acclimated in this heat, working out outside, running outside. Yeah, it’s taking a little time off and getting used to it again."

Sunday is Father's Day, which is Mayfield's first.

"Maybe a round of golf? Probably just watching golf on TV," he joked when asked about his Father's Day plans.

He was quick to add that he as a whole new appreciation for his wife, Emily, who gave birth to their daughter in April.

"She’s good. She’s a rock star. You have a different appreciation for moms now that you get to watch somebody that you’re very close with get to go through it," he said. "She’s a rock star – I can’t say enough about that."

The dates and times for Buccaneers training camp have yet to be announced.

