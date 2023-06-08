Watch Now
Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign 5 members of 2023 draft class

Kyle Burger
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jun 08, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed five members of its 2023 draft class, the team announced on Thursday.

Linebacker SirVocea Dennis, tight end Payne Durham, defensive back Josh Hayes, wide receiver Trey Palmer, and outside linebacker, Jose Ramirez are officially a part of the Tampa Bay franchise after getting drafted during Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, offensive lineman Cody Mauch and defensive end YaYa Diaby are now the only players that have not signed their rookie deals with the Bucs.

