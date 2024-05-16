Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal 2024 season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their 2024 season schedule Wednesday night.
The Bucs will open their season against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 8, which is also their home opener.
Preseason games start on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Check out the full schedule below.
Our 2024 schedule 🖌️— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 16, 2024
Your moment awaits ➡️ https://t.co/08WzMpWnIi
📺: Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/KSCazgTVBq
For an unknown amount of time, the mail outside one St. Petersburg home kept piling up; it turns out the owner died in his living room but wasn't found for years until the bank came to change the locks. Now, a real estate team is flipping the dilapidated home to give it a second chance in the community.
'Zombie' house flippers learn Florida man's skeletal remains weren't discovered for years