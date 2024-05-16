Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal 2024 season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their 2024 season schedule Wednesday night.

The Bucs will open their season against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 8, which is also their home opener.

Preseason games start on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Check out the full schedule below.

Our 2024 schedule 🖌️



Your moment awaits ➡️ https://t.co/08WzMpWnIi



📺: Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/KSCazgTVBq — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 16, 2024