Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal 2024 season schedule

Peter Joneleit/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Posted at 8:08 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 20:08:20-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their 2024 season schedule Wednesday night.

The Bucs will open their season against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 8, which is also their home opener.

Preseason games start on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Check out the full schedule below.

