Tampa Bay Buccaneers release running back Doug Martin

Martin's career highlights include 11 100-yard rushing games, tied for second-most in team history. He ranked fourth in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and fifth in scrimmage yards in franchise history.
Martin's release frees up $6.75 million in salary cap.
With #Bucs releasing Doug Martin, the team saves almost $7M.
Martin, a 2-time Pro Bowler, struggled to stay healthy over the last few seasons & after he signed a 5-year/$35.75M ($15M guaranteed) deal in 2016. He failed to rush for less than 500 yards in 4 of the last 5 years. pic.twitter.com/XaIO2un9th