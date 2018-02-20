Tampa Bay Buccaneers release running back Doug Martin

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they have released running back Doug Martin.

Martin was a first-round draft pick from Boise State in 2012. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice during his career with the Bucs.

The Buccaneers have released RB Doug Martin — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) February 20, 2018

Martin's career highlights include 11 100-yard rushing games, tied for second-most in team history. He ranked fourth in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and fifth in scrimmage yards in franchise history.

Martin's release frees up $6.75 million in salary cap.

With #Bucs releasing Doug Martin, the team saves almost $7M.

Martin, a 2-time Pro Bowler, struggled to stay healthy over the last few seasons & after he signed a 5-year/$35.75M ($15M guaranteed) deal in 2016. He failed to rush for less than 500 yards in 4 of the last 5 years. pic.twitter.com/XaIO2un9th — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) February 20, 2018

