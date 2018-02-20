Tampa Bay Buccaneers release running back Doug Martin

Played six seasons in Tampa

Kelly Bazzle
11:34 AM, Feb 20, 2018
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they have released running back Doug Martin. 

Martin was a first-round draft pick from Boise State in 2012. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice during his career with the Bucs.

 

 

Martin's career highlights include 11 100-yard rushing games, tied for second-most in team history. He ranked fourth in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and fifth in scrimmage yards in franchise history. 

Martin's release frees up $6.75 million in salary cap. 

 

 

 

 

We have reached out to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for further comments. 

