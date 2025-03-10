Watch Now
Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign WR Chris Godwin, agree to deal with Haason Reddick, AP sources say

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Godwin is staying in Tampa Bay and two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick is joining the Buccaneers, two people familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the moves.

Godwin, who is returning from a gruesome ankle injury, is getting a three-year $66 million deal, including $44 million guaranteed, according to one person.

The 29-year-old had 50 catches for 576 yards in just seven games last season.

Reddick is getting $14 million for one year, including $12 million guaranteed. Before a holdout ruined his 2024 season with the New York Jets, Reddick had 27 sacks in two seasons in Philadelphia.

