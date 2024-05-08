Tampa Bay Buccaneers new coaches eagerly await minicamp

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, the Buccaneers will welcome their seven draft picks, along with more than two dozen other undrafted free agents, for the team's rookie minicamp. But the players won't be the only ones wearing name tags.

Tampa Bay made several changes to its coaching staff this offseason. One of the new additions is offensive coordinator Liam Coen, and he's excited to work with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"There’s not many days I think Baker wakes up and he doesn’t have a chip on his left shoulder," Coen joked. "There is definitely a feeling that this is his team, and it’s okay to fail. It’s okay. Go out there and let it rip and be yourself every single day no matter what. Because you’re gonna be the guy and we believe in you."

Coen spent 2023 as the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky. But he coached Mayfield in the same role when both were with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Coen said Mayfield's approach to the game is still the same.

"You definitely feel a calming confidence, but he’s still the same guy," Coen explained. He’s out there when we get on the grass, talking smack, getting after it, and just having fun with the guys. I think that’s what ultimately makes him a great leader."

Another new addition to the coaching staff is special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who joined the Bucs after serving the same role with the New York Giants.

The NFL implemented new kickoff rules with the hope of increasing the number of returns, and McGaughey is excited about the challenge of building a new game plan.

"I think it’s good for the game. It’s not a ceremonial play anymore. I think it’s something that can really affect the game in a positive way," McGaughey said about the new rules. "I think it’s one of those deals where people are gonna be surprised about how impactful the play is. I think it’s gonna be big. I really do."



He went on to explain that the special teams lineups might change and how more position players could be involved in the new-look format.

"That mentality of 'Oh, it’s special teams.' No. It’s the first play of defense. The first play of offense is what it is. It’s going to be fun to see how it all comes about."

On-field drills for Bucs rookie minicamp get underway on Friday morning.