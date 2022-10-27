Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearing desperation mode as Baltimore Ravens come to town

TAMPA, Fla. — In what was likely inconceivable for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans at the beginning of the season, the team faces a must-win game Thursday night when the Baltimore Ravens come to Raymond James Stadium.

The 2022 Buccaneers have been bad, really bad, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Through seven games, Tampa is tied for 26th in the league in scoring with just 17.7 points per game. The scoring is actually getting worse over the last three games, with Tampa putting up 21, 18, and 3 points over that span.

Tampa Bay is tied for 27th in the league in red zone touchdown scoring percentage, tied for 29th in the league in offensive touchdowns per game (1.4), and 29th in the league in first-half scoring at just 7.7 points per game in the first half.

There's more.

The Bucs rank 26th in the league in yards per play at 5.1, just 0.3 yards better than the worst team in the league, Pittsburgh. Tampa ranks 26th in the league in third down conversion percentage.

If you're looking for an area that's really hurting Tampa, check out the run game. The Bucs rank dead last in the National Football League in rushing yards per game at 64.4. The next worst rushing team is a full six yards ahead of Tampa.

The defense has held its own, ranking sixth overall according to pro-football-reference.com. Even though a completely underwhelming performance against the woeful Carolina Panthers, Tampa's defense is still only allowing 17.7 points per game, good for fifth-best in the NFL.

But while the defense has done a good job of holding teams out of the red zone, once teams get there, they are scoring touchdowns 76.5 percent of the time.

Against that backdrop, the Baltimore Ravens stand in the way of the Bucs getting their record to 4-4.

Baltimore's offense is near the top of the league in passing touchdowns and passing yards. The Ravens can also run the football at an impressive clip, ranking fifth in the league with more than 1,000 rushing yards so far this season.

And while the Ravens defense hasn't been as good as it has been in years past, it's still producing turnovers (tied for third in the league in interceptions).

Complicating matters for the Bucs is the defensive backfield is depleted after cornerback Antoine Winfield, Jr. went down with a concussion. He likely would have been a key part of the team's chances to contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

If there is some good news for Tampa, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Julio Jones may be able to take the field again after dealing with injuries. Both are listed as questionable for Thursday night's game.

Tampa desperately needs a victory Thursday night but will have to completely reverse course on offense and keep Jackson contained. It's a tall task for Tom Brady and company.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Stats from pro-football-reference.com and teamrankings.com